Martina Rudnicki, Alexandra Pislaru, Omid Rezvan, Eric Rullman, Aly Fawzy, Emmanuel Nwadozi, Emilie Roudier, Thomas Gustafsson, Tara L. Haas. Transcriptomic profiling reveals sex-specific molecular signatures of adipose endothelial cells under obesogenic conditions. iScience, 2023; 26 (1): 105811 DOI: 10.1016/j.isci.2022.105811

A newly published study from York University sheds light on the biological underpinnings in sex differences in obesity-related disease, with researchers observing "striking" differences in the cells that build blood vessels in the fatty tissue of male versus female mice."People have used rodent models to study obesity, and the diseases that are associated with obesity -- like diabetes -- but they've typically always studied male rodents, because females are resistant to developing the same kinds of diseases," says Haas, lead on the study.In this latest study published in iScience, Haas and her co-authors, including York PhD student Alexandra Pislaru, Faculty of Health Assistant Professor Emilie Roudier, and former York post-doctorate student Martina Rudnicki, focused on differences in the endothelial cells that make up the building blocks of these blood vessels in fat tissue.The team used software to help sift through thousands of genes to zero in on the ones that would be associated with blood vessel growth."It was very striking the extent of inflammation-associated processes that were prevalent in the males," Haas recalls.Pislaru, who works in Haas' lab and is a co-first author of the study, participated in this project as part of her dissertation." Pislaru says. "The findings from our study can help researchers to get a better understanding of why obesity manifests differently in men and women."The researchers also examined the behaviour of the endothelial cells when they were taken out of the body and studied in petri dishes." Haas explains.By comparing with previously published data sets, the researchers found endothelial cells from aged male mice also displayed a more inflammatory profile compared to female cells."You can't make the assumption that both sexes are going to respond to the same series of events the same way," says Haas. "This isn't just an obesity related issue -- I think it's a much broader conceptual problem that also encompasses healthy aging.The study was funded by a grant through the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, as well as the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada and York's Faculty of Health. Materials provided by York University . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.