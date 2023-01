© Image Credit Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Secretary of Defense/cropped / CC BY 2.0

Other Polling Patterns

More Investigation Needed

Georgi is a Senior Contributor at The Federalist and host of The 180 Cast, where she interviews people who have changed their minds on important political and social issues. She is a regular guest on Kevin McCullough Radio and other talk radio programs, and her editorial writing brings Christian and conservative principles to the foreground. She is also the co-author of "Clocking Out Early: The Ultimate Guide to Early Retirement," and enjoys a comfortably frugal life in central Washington with her family.

That the poll was even conducted indicates a sea change in attitudes toward the Covid shots. It's now finally acceptable to discuss fatal adverse events.The U.S. government has still not formally admitted to any deaths directly attributable to the fast-tracked, emergency-authorized mRNA Covid shots , which comprise the vast majority of all doses administered, rolled out more than two years ago. Nevertheless,At the onset of mass vaccination, major platforms including Facebook YouTube , and Twitter put in place strict speech codes that proscribe framing the Covid shots as "dangerous." News outlets and pundits have often accused those who question the safety of the shots of spreading "dangerous misinformation" and promoting "vaccine hesitancy." Even right-leaning outlets such as Fox News largely refused to give credence to those warning that the shots may be far less safe than advertised. Yet now, in 2023, a major polling firm is reporting that a substantial minority (28 percent) of Americans suspect someone they know died from adverse events caused by Covid vaccination.Suspicion, of course, is a far cry from proof. But the sheer prevalence of such suspicion should prompt serious inquiry from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public debate that isn't quashed or watered down by censors.The poll also found younger people were more likely than older people to say someone they know may have died due to side effects from the shot: 35 percent of adults under 40, compared to 28 percent of those aged 40 to 64, and only 14 percent of those over 65.Most interestingly, more Democrats than Republicans think someone they know may have died from jab side effects (33 percent to 26 percent). Democrats are more likely to have been vaccinated themselves, and thus more likely to associate with people who are also vaccinated. The more people one knows who have been vaccinated, the higher the likelihood of reporting a suspicion of vaccine-related death.Additionally, as Covid-response skeptic Igor Chudov has pointed out, more married people than unmarried report knowing someone who may have died from an adverse event (33 percent to 23 percent). Not only do the social circles of married people tend to be larger, but Rasmussen reports that married people were more likely to be vaccinated.Pollsters also found concerns about the shots' safety are higher among the unvaccinated. A full three-quarters of the un-jabbed think it's "at least somewhat likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths." Many unvaccinated didn't take the jab due to concerns the shots weren't sufficiently proven to be safe, so this stands to reason. (Some may have taken it due to employer mandates or other requirements, however.)Even so, 38 percent of those who've taken the jab also believed the shot was "at least somewhat likely" to have caused "a significant number of unexplained deaths." That is a substantial minority.Can a drug be considered "safe" if it's "somewhat likely" to have caused a "significant number" of deaths? Is it reasonable to conclude from these results that a substantial minority of people who've taken the drug themselves do not believe the shots to be safe? A belief they've possibly caused a "significant number of unexplained deaths" would certainly put the Covid shots well below the level of perceived safety that most childhood vaccines are widely considered to have.A Rasmussen report from Dec. 7 found 57 percent of respondents were concerned about "major side effects," including 43 percent of Democrats who were "at least somewhat concerned." Seven percent of respondents reported "major side effects" from the shot.Chudov discusses paywalled portions of the new poll here , including a curious finding that those "other" than whites or blacks were significantly more likely to say they know someone who may have died from an adverse event.The findings of the new poll on beliefs about deaths post-vaccination come a full two years after the initial rollout of the shots, which were marketed at the time as being more than 90 percent effective at preventing infection and almost 100 percent effective at preventing death from illness caused by infection with the SARS-COV-2 virus. Rasmussen conducted a poll on concerns over vaccine side effects in November 2021, but if the firm had polled about suspicion of deaths caused by the shot multiple times since vaccine rollout, we would have a better idea of how beliefs about the safety of the Covid shots have shifted. As more and more medical professionals and experts speak out, it is becoming more acceptable to ask questions that may yield frightening answers.Our public health establishment has fallen prey to the sunk-cost fallacy.