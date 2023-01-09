Under a compromise between newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his 20 dissenters, such a committee will be established. Many conservative pundits and voters have expressed skepticism, however, as they do not trust McCarthy to follow through.
Generally Mark Milley once "warned" the Chinese Communist Party that he would not follow orders from then-outgoing President Trump in late 2020.
Bob Woodward's book Peril revealed that General Milley held a secret Pentagon meeting behind President Trump's back where he instructed his staff to ignore orders given by the President a few days after January 6. The purpose of the meeting was centered on Milley's belief that President Trump would order the use of nuclear weapons towards the end of his term.
CNN reported that Milley
"called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. [...] Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved."Milley reportedly told his staff:
"You never know what a president's trigger point is. No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I'm part of that procedure. Got it?" His senior staff replied, "Yes, sir."The book also reveals that Miley had secretly coordinated with a top Communist Chinese general in the days following January 6 behind President Trump's back.
According to a transcript, Milley said:
"General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay."Gosar, Bishop and a number of additional House Republicans have called for Milley to be investigated and eventually arrested over his actions.
"If this report is true, Gen. Milley didn't act heroically as his leftist media allies are pretending, he sold America out & should be court-martialed."Bishop wrote in a tweet shortly after the revelation. [Defense Secretary] Austin needs to get to the bottom of it. America deserves better than a rogue General who colludes with an adversary.
Just weeks prior to the pivotal Speaker battle, Gosar, Bishop and Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), Andrew Clyde (R-TX), as well as freshman Reps. Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Eli Crane (R-AZ) signed a letter calling for a "Church Commission-style committee to target weaponized government."
"Create one centralized, empowered investigation and action committee to frame and carry out the fight against weaponized government in coordination with other critical standing committees (e.g., the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees), one that is fully engaged in the critical work of regular, detailed oversight and empowered with subpoena authority."All seven Representatives initially voted against McCarthy, though they ultimately switched their votes after McCarthy agreed to the concessions.