"called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. [...] Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved."

"You never know what a president's trigger point is. No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I'm part of that procedure. Got it?" His senior staff replied, "Yes, sir."

"General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay."

"If this report is true, Gen. Milley didn't act heroically as his leftist media allies are pretending, he sold America out & should be court-martialed."

"Create one centralized, empowered investigation and action committee to frame and carry out the fight against weaponized government in coordination with other critical standing committees (e.g., the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees), one that is fully engaged in the critical work of regular, detailed oversight and empowered with subpoena authority."

U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) vowed to bring "traitor" General Mark Milley to justice in a tweet Saturday. Gosar, Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), among others, had been lobbying forUnder a compromise between newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his 20 dissenters, such a committee will be established. Many conservative pundits and voters have expressed skepticism, however, as they do not trust McCarthy to follow through.Generally Mark Milley once "warned" the Chinese Communist Party that he would not follow orders from then-outgoing President Trump in late 2020.Bob Woodward's book Peril revealed thatThe purpose of the meeting was centered on Milley's belief that President Trump would order the use of nuclear weapons towards the end of his term.CNN reported that MilleyMilley reportedly told his staff:The book also reveals thatAccording to a transcript, Milley said:Gosar, Bishop and a number of additional House Republicans have called for Milley to be investigated and eventually arrested over his actions.Bishop wrote in a tweet shortly after the revelation. [Defense Secretary] Austin needs to get to the bottom of it. America deserves better than a rogue General who colludes with an adversary.Just weeks prior to the pivotal Speaker battle, Gosar, Bishop and Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Scott Perry (R-PA), Andrew Clyde (R-TX), as well as freshman Reps. Andy Ogles (R-TN) and Eli Crane (R-AZ) signed a letter calling for a "Church Commission-style committee to target weaponized government."All seven Representatives initially voted against McCarthy, though they ultimately switched their votes after McCarthy agreed to the concessions.