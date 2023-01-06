© AP Photo / Michael Dwyer

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's tenure at Twitter, launched when he bought the social network site last October for $44Bln, has been marked by the firing of top executives and almost half of its workforce, new hiring rules, and a slew of other contraversial changes. Reports of data-breach are yet another headache facing Twitter.The data breach, which took place as early as 2021, "," according to Israel-based Hudson Rock cybersecurity-monitoring firm.It added this could turn out to be "one of the most significant" data leaks yet recorded by the firm.Overall, the size of the database stolen was purportedly about 63GB, with previous reports into the alleged breach, featured in US media in December, claiming 400 million email addresses and phone numbers found their way into the hackers' hands.At the end of 2022, Alon Gal, co-founder of Hudson Rock, had warned on social media about the breach.Scraped Twitter user profiles had been harvested by threat actors and data breach collectors by exploiting the microblogging site's API vulnerability, according to Gal.After being discovered by Twitter's bug bounty program in January of 2022, in a blog post in August the company stated that the developments had followed an update to its code in June 2021, which resulted in cybercriminals taking advantage of the ensuing flaw.Twitter claimed at the time that it had "no evidence to suggest someone had taken advantage of the vulnerability."According to Troy Hunt, creator of breach-notification site Have I Been Pwned, the leaked cache seemed "pretty much what it's been described as."The reported data breach occured before Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk purchased the social network site on October 2, 2022, for $44Bln.Twitter has not offered any official comment on the recent listing of user data ostensibly for sale on the dark web.