Title 42, the Trump-era policy that expelled certain illegal migrants on the basis of mitigating the spread of COVID-19, is set to end after being extended to control the influx of migrants flooding across the border. Officials in El Paso, Texas, have grown overwhelmed as migrants awaiting entry form long lines along the border.
Daily Caller field reporter Jorge Ventura encountered approximately 2,000 migrants waiting in freezing weather to be let in the border patrol gates. The situation at the border is expected to augment with Title 42 set to expire.
Migrants wore blankets and hoodies in temperatures that were expected to reach the low 30s. Some migrants who have been released through the ports of entry have slept on the streets of El Paso.
Ventura reported:
"Here, we actually have a massive group of migrants waiting to get into the country illegally. We have migrants from all over, from Ecuador, from Honduras, Nicaragua ... and right now the majority are from Nicaragua. And we have lots of Venezuelans who say they are still not allowed to be in."
Border officials in El Paso are struggling to handle the continued surge in migration, which has reportedly reached an average of 2,400 illegal crossings per day. The line of migrants has covered several miles in front of the border wall and alongside the Rio Grade river.
Migrant apprehension numbers have reached record-high levels in fiscal year (FY) 2022 and the beginning of FY 2023. Border agents encountered over 2.3 million migrants at the border between October 2021 and September 2022. Agents encountered a record of 230,678 migrants in October 2022, the start of FY 2023.
The ongoing border crisis has overwhelmed officials in Texan border towns throughout recent fiscal years. Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles told the Daily Caller in June that border agents recovered one to two dead migrants per day due to drownings, dehydration and other causes.
In August, Bowles told the Caller that agents discovered a 3-year-old child who drowned in the river beneath the port of entry. Footage, posted by Ventura, captured two migrants who almost drowned from the Rio Grande's strong currents.
Officials in Eagle Pass, Texas, have struggled to find spare space to bury unidentified, deceased migrants and have requested more refrigerators to store the bodies.
President Joe Biden told reporters Dec. 6 he did not plan to visit the border during an upcoming trip to Arizona "because there are more important things going on."
Comment: Update: A temporary decision was issued by the Supreme Court