A sinkhole has shut down a popular park in Westchester County.CBS2 went up to Yorktown on Tuesday to find out more about the impact on the community.Chopper 2 captured images of the large sinkhole at Woodlands Legacy Field, a park containing a multi-sports complex for Yorktown families, located on the east side of the Taconic State Parkway."I used to run up there. My wife works out there, and we let our dogs run around up there and we go hiking in the paths behind there, too, so we actually use it quite a bit," resident Mark Eckersdorff said. "They do a lot of sports there, but in the winter it's kind of deserted."On Christmas Eve, police were alerted of the hole in the ground that is about 30 feet deep and 10 feet wide. A closer look reveals what officials say is a 42-inch gas pipe. Town Supervisor Matt Slater said several agencies quickly responded."The pipe, itself, has not been compromised in any way, shape or form, according to Enbridge. It is not leaking. It is not on fire. It's just there," Slater said.Enbridge controls the pipeline and said in a statement its pipeline system remained in "safe operating condition."The company said it is monitoring the area around the clock and continuously evaluating the condition of its pipeline facilities."Right now, the focus is making sure that we understand what has transpired here and then making sure that we fix the short-term problem, which is filling the hole, and then address the long-term issues of understanding the cause and making sure that there are no other voids in the ground," Slater said.Slater said that will take time, but assured it will happen so families can return to a safe place to enjoy.In the meantime, residents are urged to avoid the area, since it's now an active construction site.CBS2 has learned there will be security on site to keep people away from the sinkhole. Slater said the park will be closed until the spring.Town officials assured there is no threat to public safety. They also said Enbridge notified federal regulators of the incident.