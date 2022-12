© Martin Wahlborg via Getty Images

Sweden published new treatment guidelines that abandon the model of care that "affirms" a child's chosen transgender identity with medication.Sweden seemed to dismiss the West's preference for "gender identity" ideology, a set of beliefs that are not recognized by science, for gender dysphoria, a well-documented psychiatric condition.Three key reasons listed for the change were a lack of reliable scientific evidence, evidence of detransition, and an unexplained sharp rise in prevalence of youth gender dysphoria, especially in adolescent girls without prior history of gender distress."Although the prevalence of detransition is still unknown, the knowledge that it occurs and that gender confirming treatment thus may lead to a deteriorating of health and quality of life (i.e. harm), is important for the overall judgment and recommendation," the guidelines said.The Society for Evidence Based Gender Medicine ( SEGM ) gave a preliminary analysis of the 6-page English summary and is currently translating the full document for a more detailed analysis.In the United States, with the broadening of the definition of what it means to be "transgender," as determined by "gender identity" ideology rather than persistent gender dysphoria, more children are in danger of becoming lifelong medical patients.According to such influential American organizations and medical institutions as Planned Parenthood, American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, their websites now define "transgender" as an "umbrella term" that includes mere gender nonconformity, or the rejection of stereotypical preferences and behaviors commonly associated with one's sex.At least 47 pediatric gender clinics , many at prominent children's hospitals, have broadened the scope of their patient criteria to include not only transgender-identified children, but those they describe as "gender creative," "gender diverse," or "gender nonconforming." Some of these programs see patients as young as two and three years old.