dead

Dead minke whale.
On Christmas day, locals spotted a lifeless minke whale and a dolphin at Rocha beach and Prainha beach, in Alvor, respectively.

According to Sul Informação, the whale, found on Rocha beach, was close to six meters, while the dolphin, which came ashore in Prainha was about two meters.

The Municipal Water and Waste Company of Portimão (EMARP) is planning to remove the animals tomorrow, the 27th, at 7am, said the same newspaper.