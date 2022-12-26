© Daily Mail



Rescue workers are now searching for two missing people after an avalanche swept across ski trails in western Austria.A video from a witness led rescuers to believe that as many as 10 people could be missing after the avalanche hit at around 3pm at the Lech Zuers free skiing area. Eight of those individuals have since been identified and are no longer feared buried, German news agency dpa reported, citing a spokesman of the rescue team.About 200 rescue workers have been searching the avalanche site this afternoon and evening, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue their search in the dark.Shocking moment avalanche engulfs several skiers in Austrian resortThe avalanche occurred at around 3pm on Christmas day, with several helicopters and search teams deployed soon afterwards.One person, who was injured, was rescued earlier, according to local police. The search is expected to continue until everyone is accounted for, local officials have said.The avalanche came down at an altitude of 2,700 metre-high Trittkopf mountain between Zuers and Lech am Arlberg, with the snow reaching as far as nearby ski trails.'We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,' the municipality of Lech is quoted as saying.Pictures from nearby show dozens of rescue workers on a mountain road going through the resort, which is in the Vorarlberg region. Search and rescue helicopters have now reportedly been stood down with the search on the ground continuing as night draws in.Rescue teams on the ground include avalanche and mountain rescue dog teams and the fire rescue service.There was no information immediately available on the identity of those involved.Lech/Zuers, in western Austria, markets itself as 'one of the best ski areas in the world' and part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.The resort's website said that the ski area was closed as of 5pm on Sunday and that there would be an update on skiing at 8am on Monday.The avalanche followed days of snow in the high alpine region and unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Day, the Austria Press Agency reported, citing local police.The local mountain rescue service had rated the avalanche danger as 'high.'In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.