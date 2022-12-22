dog attack
An investigation is ongoing in Arkansas after a baby girl was reportedly killed by the family dog on December 14.

Benton County prosecuting attorney Nathan Smith said that his office was notified that Cave Springs Police were investigating the death of a 4-day-old girl in Cave Springs.

"On Wednesday, December 14, my office was notified by the Cave Springs Police Department that they were investigating the death of a 4-day-old baby girl. Based on the statements of witnesses and the opinions of medical professionals, it was determined that the fatal injuries were inflicted on the child by the family dog," Smith told KNWA.

Newsweek has contacted Smith for comment.


An estimated 4.5 million dog bites occur each year in the U.S. and at least half of these are inflicted on children.

From 2010 to June 2021 430 fatal dog bites were recorded in the U.S. and the biggest percentage of victims who died as a result of dog-related injuries were those aged 0-4 years.

The child that suffered the attack on December 14 was taken to Arkansas Children's Northwest Hospital in Springdale and then flown over 200 miles to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, where she later died of her injuries.

Cave Springs Police Lieutenant Keith Lawson confirmed to KNWA that the dog has been euthanized and added that an investigation into the incident is ongoing, but he does not anticipate that it will result in any criminal charges being filed.

Newsweek has reached out to Cave Springs Police for comment.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) stresses the importance of exercising caution when bringing a new baby into a home with a dog.

"To make things go as smoothly as possible for everyone, it's important to take some time to prepare your dog for the arrival of your new addition," suggests the ASPCA.

The charity recommends taking time to teach your dog the skills they'll need to interact safely with a new family member, including ensuring adequate verbal control and training.

Similarly, it can be important to help your dog adjust to the changes and new experiences that come with a baby.

The ASPCA clarifies that babies and dogs should never be left alone together unsupervised.

On Tuesday two pit bull dogs were euthanized after 21 students and staff were injured during a dog attack at Willard Intermediate School-South in Missouri.

Six people required medical attention after two neighborhood dogs made their way into the playground during recess.