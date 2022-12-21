Earth Changes
Hawaii pummeled with near-blizzard conditions just a week after Mauna Loa's eruption simmers - 6 inches of snowfall
Fox Weather
Mon, 19 Dec 2022 18:38 UTC
The National Weather Service issued the alert for heavy and blowing snow on Monday, with the Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 a.m. HST on Tuesday.
Up to 8 inches of snow and winds gusting as high as 100 mph are possible on Big Island Summits above 10,500 feet.
Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, sits at 13,680 feet above sea level, and Mauna Kea, a dormant volcano, is just over 13,800 feet. Both are expected to see near-blizzard conditions.
Early on Monday afternoon, snow and ice covered the Mauna Kea camera.
Snow atop those mountains isn't rare, though blizzard conditions only happen every several years on average.
The snow is often due to a Kona low, which is when southwest winds bring moisture-filled air over the leeward or "Kona" side of the mountains, creating ample precipitation.
The Mauna Loa volcano began erupting on November 27 and stopped on December 13. This is the first time Mauna Loa has actively erupted since 1984, making it the 33rd eruption since 1843.
Quote of the Day
The White House aide said that guys like me were "in what we call the reality-based community," which he defined as people who "believe that solutions emerge from your judicious study of discernible reality. That's not the way the world really works anymore," he continued. "We're an empire now, and when we act, we create our own reality. And while you're studying that reality — judiciously, as you will — we'll act again, creating other new realities, which you can study too, and that's how things will sort out. We're history's actors. And you, all of you, will be left to just study what we do."
