© Janos Kummer / Getty Images



"It might be worth asking yourself, since it is getting pretty serious, what is this really about? Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? Vladimir Putin didn't do any of that."

Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream.

The jungle of the US media kingdom appears to be divided between two powerful entities - the pro-establishment behemoth often referred to as the mainstream media, and Tucker Carlson. And against all odds, Carlson appears to be winning.Straight from the Grey Lady's mouth: "'Tucker Carlson Tonight' has presented a dominant narrative, recasting American racism to present white Americans as an oppressed caste.Those sentiments, which the piece dismisses out of hand as some wild conspiracy theories, are shared by tens of millions of average Americans whose trust in journalists and politicians is now at an all-time low.In a recent Gallup poll, it was found that just 34% of Americans trust the media to report the news "fully, accurately and fairly." When you break down that shocking number, however, it becomes clearer why Tucker Carlson enrages the establishment so much: 70% of Democrats, 14% of Republicans, and 27% of independents say they trust the fourth estate.Consider, for example, the recent Black Lives Matter movement. Following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white cop, the entire country lost its collective mind in a bout of liberal insanity. In the coast-to-coast riots that broke out, not only were the American people expected to take a knee to this violent movement (which has since been exposed as a fraud that arguably never helped a single black person, apart from those who founded the organization to buy mansions ), they were expected to endorse the defunding of the police. Carlson wasn't buying any of it."Anyone who has ever been subjected to the rage of the mob knows the feeling," he continued. "It's like being swarmed by hornets. You cannot think clearly. And the temptation is to panic. But you can't panic. You've got to keep your head and tell the truth... If you show weakness of any kind, they will crush you." He was speaking from experience, too - back in 2018, Antifa protesters besieged his home, threatening his family and vandalizing his property.Not only did Carlson ask his listeners to think twice about Vladimir Putin being propped up as the premier global villain, he suggested that the real enemy of the American people is none other than Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who has otherwise won fawning admiration from across the media spectrum.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the US and its EU allies have forked over to Kiev around $126 billion worth of aid , a number almost equal to Ukraine's entire 2020 GDP. And it seems that with every passing day, the Ukrainian leader demands more. And while it has been reported that much of the funds being sent to Ukraine never make it to the soldiers, it is the American people who must deal with the inflationary pressures from the limitless spending. How did Zelensky react to that news? Carlson quoted the Ukrainian leader as saying: "Inflation is nothing. Who is thinking about inflation? These things are secondary." Secondary to what, you ask? Maybe like funneling the wealth out of the country to Cote d'Azur?Incidentally, is it any wonder, then, that Russian television has demonstrated an admiration for Carlson's work, which is unique in that it is not tainted by raw anti-Russian propaganda? Just this week, the New York Times published an article alleging that Carlson and other US conservative voices had become "fixtures of internal news roundups, scripts and broadcasts" on various Russian news broadcasts.The establishment media would undoubtedly boost their ratings out of the basement if they started talking like that too, but because they have never in the past 20 years reported on an American war they didn't like, it certainly will never criticize a US proxy war where the only thing the country loses, at least so far, is billions of dollars in taxpayer money. After all, as many of these warmongers want to believe, Ukraine could be Russia's 'Afghanistan War' that is said to have brought down the Soviet Union, or just maybe the equivalent of the humiliating defeat America suffered in the Vietnam War. Either way, it doesn't matter because the defense industry stands to gain enormous profits, which is what this is all about.