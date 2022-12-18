Making fact-checking a habit

Association Between Vaccines and EXCESS MORTALITY Getting Stronger -- and is Discussed in UK Parliament



While we will be discussing the most unwelcome news of increased death rates, I am happy to report that a leading British Member of Parliament, Andrew Bridgen brought up, in the UK parliament no less, the relationship between vaccination and excess deaths...

The Devil's Advocate

Covid-19 occurring in 2022 causing undiagnosed covid deaths in 2022

So-called long-covid contracted in 2020/21 causing death in 2022

Stringency of lockdown measures in 2020/21 causing additional deaths in 2022

Healthcare quality influencing or mitigating excess deaths

The covid vaccinations administered in late-2020 and 2021 are causing excess deaths in 2022

Was Covid the cause?

Note: How well the line fits the data is measured by R² and an R² value close to zero is low quality; close to 1 is high quality, in the sense that the line accounts for the variation in the data.



P-values are used to test significance - which we have set at 5%, meaning we accept a 5% probability that the data might be observed by chance even if there was NO relationship.



In the above scatterplot the R² is low, and you can see many points deviate from the line, and insignificant because 7% is higher than the 5% target.

Then what about long-Covid?

Maybe it is healthcare quality or lockdown stringency?

If it isn't any of the others, then is it the vaccines?

Temporal Analysis

Covid temporal analysis

Vaccines temporal analysis

Conclusions

The way we split into time periods is quite coarse and there are better ways to do this.

GIGO - this analysis is only as good as the data and definitions and there are known biases here.

Reporting delays and lags are a potentially big issue.

The USA is a big country with many states having very different covid policies. Luxembourg is a small country. They are treated equally in this analysis. It's exploratory.

Clearly the surge in Covid-19 and its effect on excess deaths shows the vaccines are not effective. This looks self-evident and this isn't news.

There is no evidence to support long-covid as a cause of excess deaths.

There is weak evidence of the negative effect of lockdown measures (see the video).

Healthcare quality looks to be irrelevant, but we are not satisfied we have good metrics for this.

There is a clear signal that the vaccination programme is causing, at least, some of the excess death rate. With this data the vaccines don't look to be safe.

