Puppet Masters
National Archives releases more than 13,000 classified JFK files
Daily Mail
Thu, 15 Dec 2022 00:00 UTC
It came soon after President Joe Biden issued an executive order authorizing their publication, while keeping thousands more documents from public view.
'Pursuant to my direction, agencies have undertaken a comprehensive effort to review the full set of almost 16,000 records that had previously been released in redacted form and determined that more than 70 percent of those records may now be released in full,' said Biden.
'This significant disclosure reflects my administration's commitment to transparency and will provide the American public with greater insight and understanding of the government's investigation into this tragic event in American history.'
A CIA spokesman said 95 percent of the files had now been released in full.
'What little information remains redacted in CIA records in the Collection consists of intelligence sources and methods — some from as late as the 1990s, provided initially to give the JFK Review Board overall context on the CIA — the release of which would currently do identifiable harm to intelligence operations,' he said.
The release is the first since the Biden administration published 1500 documents last year.
But don't expect much ammunition for those who believe Lee Harvey Oswald was not the killer or that far from acting alone he was merely the triggerman in a broader conspiracy.
Instead, officials told Politico the new information will help historians fill in some of the gaps about a turning point in American history, and probe why the government has been so reluctant to release all the documents.
Thursday's release was expected to focus on Oswald's 80-volume 201 'personality file.'
The President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992 ordered that files should be released within 25 years - by 2017. But it also allows for presidents to use their discretion to keep records sealed.
Much of it has already been published, but portions remain secret on national security grounds.
One of the newly released sections came in a document detailing Oswald's visit to the Soviet embassy in Mexico City in September 1963, two months before the assassination.
It revealed that a wiretap which captured Oswald's phone call was a joint operation with the Mexican presidency, a fact unknown to local intelligence agencies.
In the aftermath of the operation, agents would have been checking with all their sources to see whether they might have relevant information, he said.
'So I bet there are a ton of operations cables from late November 1963 of field officers reporting to Headquarters that, "Source X" had no details about the assassination or threats to other US officials,' he said.
'That kind of ops cable is irrelevant to the Kennedy assassination, but might reveal foreign officials spying for the US 59 years ago.'
