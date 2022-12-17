© Dakota McGee



Mapping from the National Weather Service shows big totals across the state following a blizzard that hit Colorado this week, between December 12 and 14.While totals in the range of six to 12 inches were reported in the northeast, wind gusts created massive snow drifts and made travel very difficult. In some cases, drifts up to 12 feet deep were reported.Meanwhile, the northern and southwest mountains got the deepest snow totals. In a very small pocket of the San Juans,Elsewhere, some parts of the northern mountains got more than two feet during the same period.