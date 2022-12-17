The lighting struck just outside a nursing home amid severe weather.
A dramatic lightning strike that hit close to a nursing home and a church was captured from the CCTV camera of a communications tower.

The video - filmed on December 15 - shows numerous strikes hitting the area in slow-motion in Louisiana, USA.

The area has been victim to a wave of bad weather recently with warnings of a tornadic thunderstorm.