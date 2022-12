The accused lawfully obtained the firearm or prohibited device prior to May 1, 2020.

The firearm or prohibited device was reclassified as prohibited on May 1, 2020.

The accused has not been charged with any other offences related to the possession or use of that firearm.

Alberta Attorney General Tyler Shandro issued a stern notice to the Trudeau Liberals, announcing the province is seizing back constitutional power from the feds to protect legal gun-owners from being persecuted under Bill C-21."Albertans have had enough. So today we are taking action," Shandro said.He said as things currently stand, the federal government handles these matters.Shandro's announcement on ThursdayShandro said he sent a letter to the federal minister of justice to let him know of the shift of jurisdictional duties."Alberta's crown prosecution service already has the expertise to take on this work, and any further resources will be provided."Shandro further stated that "a new protocol has been issued to crown prosecutors, which outlines how to handle charges related to the Federal Firearms Ban."He said Alberta's new protocol instructs crown prosecutors not to pursue criminal charges for anyone in possession of a banned firearm if:Last month, the Trudeau Liberals snuck in an amendment to Bill C-21, intended to ban virtually all semi-automatic firearms.Subsequently, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho accused the Trudeau Liberals ofShandro said the amendments entail thousands of Albertans would become criminals unless they turned in their guns.