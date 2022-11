© Legislative Assembly of Alberta



a provincial public agency

a provincial Crown-controlled organization

an entity that carries out a power, duty or function under a provincial enactment

an entity that receives a grant or other public funds from the provincial government that is contingent on the provision of a public service

a regional health authority

a public post-secondary institution

a school board as defined

a municipality

a municipal or regional police service

directing a minister to exercise power vested in that minister by legislation or regulation

giving specific directives to provincial entities

temporarily amending enactments in accordance with the resolution

any other action cabinet is legally able to take

On Tuesday, the first day of the fall sitting at the Alberta legislature, the United Conservative government introduced its proposed Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act.Opposition NDP MLAs voted against first reading of Bill 1 and released a statement saying the legislation would create"We need the power to reset the relationship with Ottawa," she added, saying: "I believe it's already working."That is not the way the country is supposed to work. And so we're helping to educate them and the rest of the country about that."It defines provincial entities as:The act lays out the legislative framework through which Alberta can "formally defend its provincial jurisdiction, while fully respecting Indigenous and treaty rights, Canada's Constitution and the courts," the province's news release said.It also stresses that the bill cannot infringe on First Nations rights, a concern Alberta treaty chiefs have raised.In response to the tabling of the bill, Treaty 6 and Treaty 8 chiefs released statements reiterating their opposition to it. Treaty 6 chiefs said the act "could conceivably apply to any federal law or requirement, whether in respect to public health, the environment, or treaties — international agreements that take legal precedence over provincial and federal law."The lack of prior consultation with Indigenous peoples about this proposed act indicates that reconciliation is not a priority for this premier or this government."The motion would also propose measures or actions for cabinet to consider in response.Then, the legislative assembly would debate the resolution. If the majority of MLAs vote in favour of the motion, it would pass. If the resolution passes, cabinet has the power to carry out the measures in the resolution, including:Justice Minister Tyler Shandro was asked specifically about this power at a news conference later Tuesday.The NDP said the act would "grant cabinet new powers to unilaterally bypass the democratic will of the legislature when making laws," calling it "alarming.""Albertans are proud Canadians and we love our nation dearly," Smith said in a news release. "The Canadian Constitution is clear that the federal and provincial governments are equals, each with our own areas of exclusive jurisdiction.The bill would come into force upon royal assent — after it passes third reading and is signed by the Lieutenant Governor — which could happen during this legislative session.The sovereignty act was the cornerstone of Smith's successful campaign to win the leadership of the United Conservative Party last month to take over from Jason Kenney as premier.The bill has been criticized by Kenney and even some of Smith's leadership rivals — four of whom now sit in her cabinet — as a recipe for legal uncertainty, investment flight andThe bill was tabled after Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani read aloud in the chamber the speech from the throne, launching a new legislative session.In the speech outlining government plans and priorities, Lakhani said the four-week fall sitting would focus on helping Albertans with inflation, health care and battling the federal government.Earlier Tuesday, Smith was sworn in as the new member for Brooks-Medicine Hat after winning a byelection for the seat earlier this month.It was her first time back on the floor of the legislature chamber since the spring of 2015.At that time, Smith was with the Progressive Conservatives, having led a mass floor-crossing of her Wildrose Party months earlier. She failed to win a nomination for the PCs in 2015 and returned to journalism as a radio talk-show host for six years.Kenney — who was a backbench UCP legislature member since stepping down as leader — announced his immediate resignation as MLA for Calgary-Lougheed Tuesday afternoon. He was not in the chamber for the throne speech or the introduction of the bill.Edmonton Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault said earlier Tuesday he wanted to read the act, which had not yet been tabled, but that he's deeply concerned with what he called "Alberta's attack on Canadian unity.""Any act that's going to say: 'We're going to cherry pick which federal laws apply in Alberta' is some sort of opt-out clause that doesn't exist in our federation."I grew up in the Lougheed era when I saw Premier Lougheed take swipes at the federal government over legitimate grievances that the province had. And the prime minister of the day worked it out with the premier of the day but inside the context of strong federation and a stronger Canada."My appeal to the premier and to her ministers is: let's work together," Boissonnault said.Ontario Liberal MP Mark Holland said earlier Tuesday that the relationships between the federal government and the provinces are critically important."We're facing the most challenging time in human history probably since World War II. I think whether or not you're looking at your provincial government, your federal government or your municipal government, I think there's an expectation that we're going to work together, that we're going to find common ground, and we're not going to play games that divide us."I know our government ... is focused on having a constructive relationship with Alberta," he said, before reading the act in full."At this point in time, we need to dial back our partisan interests or how we might exploit divisions between us. Instead, this is a time when it's demanding us to come forward with solutions as productively as possible."