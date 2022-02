Supreme Court mindset revealed in carbon-tax case

Prof says it's a slam-dunk loss for Kenney

Alberta premier Jason Kenney, has attracted a great deal of media attention by promising a court challenge against the Liberal government's imposition of the Emergencies Act.Kenney said his province might also intervene in other challenges before the courts.There are many Canadians who agree with him, including some on the left who are appalled by the Ottawa mob's behaviour.But there are no guarantees that court challenges by Kenney, the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, or anyone else against the federal government's response will succeed.Kenney's government was on the losing side in that case. It centered around the legal doctrine called "national concern".It's worth noting that issues of national concern relate to permanent jurisdiction whereas a state of national emergency is a short-term measure.Yet both are covered by the same peace, order, and good government clause of the Constitution Act, 1867. And the way the court addressed the national-concern issue on greenhouse gases offers a glimpse into the Supreme Court of Canada's mindset.Writing for the majority in that case, Chief Justice Richard Wagner pointed out that global warming caused harm beyond any individual provinces' boundaries.As a result, greenhouse gas emissions are indeed a matter of national concern under the "peace, order and good government" clause of Canada's constitution.The ruling identified a three-step legal test for the federal government to assert national jurisdiction over areas of provincial authority.Wagner concluded that climate change is an "inherently global problem" that neither Canada nor any one province acting alone can wholly address.Now, let's move on to the Emergencies Act.At the very least, federal government lawyers will have no difficulty adducing evidence demonstrating that the rebellion over vaccine mandates would easily meet a legal standard of national concern, given attempts to block borders in four provinces. The scale of impact clearly had grave extraprovincial consequences, given the effect on the national economy.Wagner's ruling quoted a 1988 Supreme Court of Canada decision, R v. Crown Zellerbach Canada Ltd., which determined that matters relating to ocean pollution were solely within the jurisdiction of the federal government.Le Dain wrote that in determining the singleness, distinctiveness and indivisibility — distinguishing it from matters of provincial concern — it's "relevant to consider what would be the effect on extra‑provincial interests of a provincial failure to deal effectively with the control or regulation of the intra‑provincial aspects of the matter".We saw what happened when one province failed to deal with the occupation of downtown Ottawa and several provinces took their sweet time in addressing the shutdown of borders.He pointed out over Twitter that the Supreme Court of Canada found that "mere inflation" was a national emergency in 1976 when it upheld the Anti-Inflation Act.That ruling on a reference to the court found that a simple White Paper presented by the minister of finance was sufficient justification for declaring the existence of a national emergency."So as Parliament enters its last day of debate, I say this to MPs: don't waste time nitpicking the fine words of the Emergencies Act, and ignore the legally ignorant BQ [Bloc Québécois] and CPC [Conservative Party of Canada," Attaran wrote."The present emergency WILL be legally upheld in court — no doubt in my mind," he added. "And yes, I am aware the Emergencies Act has language that did not exist in the 1976 Anti-Inflation Reference. But the Act will be given a purposive interpretation, and any ambiguity will be resolved to align with the Constitution."