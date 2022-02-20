The owners of the Iconic Cafe, Enrico and Deborah Kuhn, near Parliament in Ottawa are being harassed by police and threatened with arrest for staying open while the Freedom Convoy was in the city.The police tried to get into the Iconic Cafe, a small business that commited the crime of serving coffee to the truckers, to arrest the owners. They were scared off by a citizen live streamer, for now I'm on the scene and will there when the police come backThis is a clear example of the federal and Ottawa municipal governments being vindictive of anyone even supportive of the truckers.Businesses that remained open like the Iconic Cafe made the government and legacy media look unhinged by proving the truckers and convoy supporters were peaceful and good for small businesses in Ottawa.The police are even trying to illegally enter the Iconic Cafe to arrest the couple without a warrant or justification for the arrest. The owners believe they may also be facing harassment from the police because they witnessed and called out an instance of police brutality on Sunday morning.The National Telegraph correspondent Daniel Bordman is currently inside the cafe documenting what happens, along with other citizen journalists.Since Bordman put out his original tweet bringing attention to the police's aggressive actions against the Iconic Cafe owners the officers have dispersed and seemingly left the owners alone for now.This is all indicative of a government that sees civil liberties as a threat to its power. Not only can you not protest peacefully against the government's ridiculous COVID-19 policies without facing potential arrest, but you cannot even keep your cafe open if it is deemed to be too close to the protest.