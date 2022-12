Video shared on social media showed crowds in the street and a car being driven erratically. Rival fans had also clashed in Paris following the World Cup semi-final.A boy has been killed in Montpellier amid clashes between France and Morocco fans following the World Cup semi-final.Video shared on social media showed crowds in the street milling around a car being driven erratically.Police in riot gear were called to disperse the crowds.Earlier, France had secured their place in the World Cup final in Qatar after beating Morocco 2-0 . They will play Argentina in the final on Sunday.