A clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh has broken the tense lull along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). There have been injuries to soldiers on both sides. The incident occurred on December 9, sources in the Indian Army said, adding that the area was well defended against any such misadventure.There are no reports of any deaths so far. This iswhen the two sides had a clash near Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. The major clash at Galwan occurred in June 2020 while the one near Pangong Tso occurred in April 2020.Sources confirmed to The Tribune that a clash occurred between the two armies on December 9 along the disputed section of the LAC at Yangtse, some 35 km north-east of Tawang in the western part of Arunachal Pradesh."This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the sources added without putting a number to the injured. News agency PTI reported that six of the injured had been admitted to the military hospital at Guwahati.in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.There have been face-offs in the Yangtse area in the past. A major one being in October 2021. The Chinese had then attempted to gain access to the 17,000-foot-high peak that provides a commanding view of both sides of the LAC. India is in firm control of the top and its access routes from its side."Since there are differing perceptions of the LAC, both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006," Indian Army sources added.The Yangtse area is termed 'Mago-Chuna' by the Army. The Nuranang river meanders into India from Tibet close to the mountain spur where the 17,000-foot-high peak is situated. Whenever the patrols of both sides meet, the situation is managed according to the established protocol.