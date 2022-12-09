© Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters



South Africa has said it will decriminalise sex work, hoping to tackle high levels of crime against women in a country with one of the world's highest HIV caseloads.of sexual services will no longer be treated as a crime under the proposed legislation put forward by the justice ministry.According to advocacy groups,"It is hoped that decriminalisation will minimise human rights violations against sex workers," Justice Minister Ronald Lamola told a press briefing on Friday."It would also mean better access to healthcare and ... afford[ing] better protection for sex workers, better working conditions and less discrimination and stigma."South Africa has been hit by a growing wave of violence against women.Police Minister Bheki Cele reported, he said.to tackle violence," sex workers' rights group SWEAT wrote on Facebook, welcoming the bill as "incredible news".Some, but sex work has long remained a divisive issue."For the longest of time, we have been ignored," Yonela Sinqu, a spokeswoman for the Sisonke National Movement of Sex Workers, told AFP news agency, saying calls for decriminalisation started decades ago."It took tenacity, resilience and a magnitude of stubbornness to continue raising our voices."The bill, which has been published for public comment, only deals with decriminalisation and does not regulate the sex work industry - something Lamola said would follow at a later stage.Parliament has to approve the proposed legislation for it to become law. The procedure takes a few months.