© Fox News Digital



The grand jury said the district was looking out for its own interests instead of the best interests of its students.Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired by the school board Tuesday night in response to a grand jury report on the district's handling of two sexual assaults committed by the same student.The grand jury report released Monday said the district was looking out for its own interests instead of the best interests of its students and that the school system "failed at every juncture."But in an email dated May 28, the same day as the initial assault, the superintendent alerted school board members that an assault had been reported."A remarkable lack of curiosity and adherence to operating in silos by LCPS administrators is ultimately to blame for the October 6 incident," the report stated, adding that LCPS "bears the brunt of the blame."According to emails detailed in the report, senior district officials privately met to discuss the first assault and linked it to Policy 8040, which allows students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their gender identity.The grand jury concluded its report by giving LCPS eight recommendations to follow going forward to increase school safety, transparency and communication.The investigation is now complete, and no indictments have been issued.The grand jury heard testimony from over 40 witnesses and reviewed over 100 pieces of evidence in their investigation. The report noted that the LCPS school board attempted to "thwart, discredit and push back" against the investigation.