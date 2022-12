So who is "trading down" the most? Middle - and higher-income consumers have more scope to trade down and shift spending to less expensive versions of items, since lower-income consumers are more likely to be shopping at less expensive grocery stores already. For the higher-income consumers, spending at value-tier grocery stores in October 2022 was up 22% relative to January 2019, according to Bank of America data, likely due to persistent negative real wage growth this year.

US consumers, the biggest economic force in the world, are rapidly altering their spending habits and where they get groceries due to persistently high inflation, 19 months of negative real wage growth, and threats of recession.Bank of America's report on consumer trends titled "Supermarket Swap" found consumers are "trading down" (i.e., shifting spending from more to less expensive items within the same category), with yearly growth spending at value grocery stores up more than a third versus premium stores.According to the findings of the report:BofA reminds readers of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) print via the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which shows prices for the 'food at home' category were still at a shocking 12.4% YoY in October. They said,And why are consumers shifting to value-tier supermarkets? One big issue has been 19 months of negative real wage growth BofA said middle- and higher-income consumers are more likely to be the ones trading down since lower-income folks are already shopping at value-tier stores.And now, people in higher income brackets are trading down for cheaper items and shopping at value supermarket stores.