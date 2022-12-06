Bank of America's report on consumer trends titled "Supermarket Swap" found consumers are "trading down" (i.e., shifting spending from more to less expensive items within the same category), with yearly growth spending at value grocery stores up more than a third versus premium stores.
According to the findings of the report:
So who is "trading down" the most? Middle - and higher-income consumers have more scope to trade down and shift spending to less expensive versions of items, since lower-income consumers are more likely to be shopping at less expensive grocery stores already. For the higher-income consumers, spending at value-tier grocery stores in October 2022 was up 22% relative to January 2019, according to Bank of America data, likely due to persistent negative real wage growth this year.BofA reminds readers of the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) print via the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which shows prices for the 'food at home' category were still at a shocking 12.4% YoY in October. They said, "real (inflation-adjusted) grocery spending per household, estimated using Bank of America card data and CPI inflation, has slowed substantially since 2021 and was below 2019 levels in October," but the number of transactions per household made at the grocery store was still holding levels in line with 2019, indicating "real grocery spending per household per transaction that has dropped meaningfully."
19 months of negative real wage growth. Essentially the vast majority of Americans find their cost of living is increasing faster than the income they bring home.
The report focused on annual incomes of $50k - $100k and >$100k and found significant shifts in spending as value-tier supermarkets surged in popularity among wealthier Americans.
