"You can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in the future - and this is serious stuff. These are very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the US and the world - I mean, Europe is already in recession - and they're likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now."

"The central bank, which has raised rates five times so far this year, is clearly catching up. And, you know, from here, let's all wish him [Fed chair Jerome Powell] success and keep our fingers crossed that they managed to slow down the economy enough so that whatever it is, is mild - and it is possible."

"Not only does it have to overcome inflation, but it has to restore its credibility. "So yes, I fear we risk a very high probability of a damaging recession that was totally avoidable."

The US and global economy is facing a "very, very serious" mix of headwinds that is likely to cause a recession by the middle of next year, warned Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JP Morgan Chase, the largest US investment bank, on Monday.Dimon pointed to the effects of runaway inflation, sharp interest rate rises and Russia's war in Ukraine, as factors that informed his thinking. But he added that the US was "actually still doing well" and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared with the global financial crisis in 2008.At a conference in London, Dimon told CNBC:Dimon said that theas inflation jumped to a 40-year high over the past 18 months.But the bank chief said he expected volatile market conditions that could coincide with disordered financial conditions.he added.This is not the first time Dimon has warned of a sharp financial downtown.JP Morgan, he said "is bracing ourselves and we're going to be very conservative with our balance sheet".Dimon is not alone in anticipating tough times. Over the weekend, Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at the German financial services giant Allianz SE saidEl-Erian blamed the US central bank for exacerbating the risk of a recession by waiting too long to raise interest rates and then "slamming on the brakes this year".El-Erian on CBS's Face the Nation said: