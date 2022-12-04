A group of Greek protesters gathered near a train carrying NATO equipment that derailed on Friday. The demonstrators were rallying against the presence of US military bases in Greece and the involvement of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict.It was transporting tanks, armored vehicles, and a number of containers.There have been no reports of any injuries or damage to the equipment.According to footage posted to social media, roughly a dozen people held a protest close to the train. The participants cried out a slogan: "Alexandroupolis is the port of the people, not the stronghold of the imperialists."In August, The New York Times reported, citing unnamed US officials, that the equipment was meant solely for use by American units on NATO territory, and not for Ukraine.The new demonstration comes after this past spring Greek railway workers refused to transport US and NATO armored vehicles from Alexandroupolis to the borders of Ukraine, with several activists throwing red paint on the Western equipment.