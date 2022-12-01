



Agenda 21 Is Globalization on Steroids

"The inventory and control plan for all land, water, minerals, plants, animals, construction, means of production, food, energy, information — and all human beings in the world."

What Is 'Sustainable Development' Really?

'Community' Is Not What You Think It Is

"We, as individuals, have literally no influence, unless we are in agreement with it," Koire says. "If you dissent against 'the community' [i.e., NGOs, corporations and government], against communitarian law or communitarian social tactics, you are rejected and basically made an outcast."

Attempt at Preventing Local Agenda 21 Implementation Failed

"In the United States, more than 500 major- and moderate-sized cities are members of an international sustainability organization that reportedly supports the implementation of Agenda 21. A group known as the Post Sustainability Institute recently filed a lawsuit to stop a project, Plan Bay Area, which is a San Francisco-area long-range transportation and land-use/housing strategy that has a finish target of 2040.

According to the Plan Bay Area website, the goal is to 'accommodate future population growth and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars and light trucks.' That is done by building neighborhoods that are 'within walking distance of frequent transit service' and that offer 'a wide variety of housing options' and feature grocery stores, community centers, and restaurants."

The Importance of Taking Back Control Locally

Agenda 21 Goals Summarized

The Three Pillars of Agenda 21

Economy Ecology Equity (social equity)

How to Fight Back

Refusing to cooperate with the rollout and implementation of Agenda 21 items, tyrannical overreaches and surveillance/control tools such as digital identity and programmable central bank digital currencies (CBDCs)

Widely exposing and discussing the totalitarian plan

Working together to defund these plans, especially local Agenda 21 plans

Helping your children understand that they're being indoctrinated, from kindergarten through graduate school, to embrace and support their own demise

Standing up for personal rights and freedoms

Leadership Are Following a Script

The Administrative State Is a Major Part of the Problem

"It's rather obvious now that we're dealing with a beast that includes media, technology, nonprofits, and multinational and international government agencies and all the groups they represent.

That said, let's deal here with the most obvious problem: the administrative state ... [E]lected politicians are outnumbered and outwitted on all sides, only pretending to be in charge when, in fact, the actual affairs of state are managed by experienced professionals with permanent positions ...

[J]ust as the stakes are high, so, too, the problem of implementing a solution — representative democracy as a means to reobtain liberty itself — is also exceedingly difficult ... Indeed, the entire system seems rigged against change.

It starts with the permanent staff on Capitol Hill. It's a tribe. They move from office to office. They all know each other and also the permanent staff of the bureaucracies who serve Congress, and they, in turn, have close relations with the permanent staff of the executive bureaucracies, who, in turn, have close relationships with the media and the corporate executives lobbying the member of Congress.

The naive people, no matter how well intended, are quickly surrounded. This is essentially what happened to Donald Trump. He figured that as president, he would be like a CEO, not just of all of government, but the whole country. Within months, he was shown otherwise ...

This is precisely why there needs to be a focus as never before on the problem of the administrative state. It has to be penetrated and taken apart piece by piece.

That will involve not only constant investigations, but also courageous bills that seek not cuts but full-on defunding of whole agencies, one after another. That's what it will require to make genuine change ...

In the end, what's more powerful than political changes and even election upheavals, which too often fail through subversion, are dramatic shifts in public opinion.

Every institution ultimately bends to that, which is why research, education, great journalism, and competent media outlets, plus friendship networks and community organizing, might actually be more foundational than elections. All of this has begun and it's growing. Therein lies the real hope."

Realize Where Your True Power Lies

Food Independence Is the Key to Other Forms of Independence

"Control oil and you control nations; control food and you control the people."

