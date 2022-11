© stock photo



Russia is concerned about large scale American biological research programs, both at home and abroad, especially given, who was speaking during a briefing on Saturday.He demanded broader international oversight of such programs., Kirillov warned.The US National Biodefense Strategy, adopted in October 2022, does say that the nation "recognizes the dual-use nature of the life sciences and biotechnology" while also stating that Washington "seeks to prevent the misuse of science and technology." It adds that biological risk management "requires... taking steps to mitigate those risks, regardless of whether they originate in the United States or abroad," pointing to the need to "evolve" the country's "biodefense capabilities."The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency - a Pentagon body mostly focused on countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction (WMD) - goes even further in its strategy for the years 2022-2027. It openly identifies expanding the US' ability to "identify, characterize and exploit adversary WMD vulnerabilities" as one of its goals. Another of its aims is to recognize "potential WMD warfighting obstacles" and find "solutions" to help the US and its allies "win during the conflict."Washington's stated intention of strengthening the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) has been met with doubt from Moscow. Russia has "repeatedly raised the issue of the real goal of the Pentagon's research programs at various international sites," Kirillov stated on Saturday, adding that these questions "remain unanswered to date."Kirillov's statement was made ahead of the upcoming BWC review conference scheduled to take place in Geneva over late November and early December. Held every five years, the event is aimed at ensuring that the convention remains relevant and up-to-date amid the changes in science and technology, as well as in the global security landscape.