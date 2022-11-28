Puppet Masters
US 'military biological activities' a threat to the world - Russia
RT
Mon, 28 Nov 2022 20:06 UTC
He demanded broader international oversight of such programs.
"The military biological activities of the Pentagon in various regions of the world" are among the sources of risk threatening the whole international community, Kirillov warned.
The US seeks to "enhance its military biological potential," as well as "expand its global control over the biological situation in the world," he noted, citing the US' own strategic documents.
The US National Biodefense Strategy, adopted in October 2022, does say that the nation "recognizes the dual-use nature of the life sciences and biotechnology" while also stating that Washington "seeks to prevent the misuse of science and technology." It adds that biological risk management "requires... taking steps to mitigate those risks, regardless of whether they originate in the United States or abroad," pointing to the need to "evolve" the country's "biodefense capabilities."
The US Defense Threat Reduction Agency - a Pentagon body mostly focused on countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction (WMD) - goes even further in its strategy for the years 2022-2027. It openly identifies expanding the US' ability to "identify, characterize and exploit adversary WMD vulnerabilities" as one of its goals. Another of its aims is to recognize "potential WMD warfighting obstacles" and find "solutions" to help the US and its allies "win during the conflict."
Washington's stated intention of strengthening the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) has been met with doubt from Moscow. Russia has "repeatedly raised the issue of the real goal of the Pentagon's research programs at various international sites," Kirillov stated on Saturday, adding that these questions "remain unanswered to date."
In late October, Russia filed an official complaint claiming that US-backed biological activities are taking place in Ukraine and requested a UN probe into the matter. The UN Security Council rejected Moscow's proposal, with the US, UK, and France voting against it.
Kirillov's statement was made ahead of the upcoming BWC review conference scheduled to take place in Geneva over late November and early December. Held every five years, the event is aimed at ensuring that the convention remains relevant and up-to-date amid the changes in science and technology, as well as in the global security landscape.
Reader Comments
Canada, with American help, mass-produced deadly anthrax for use in British bombs at a secret island research station in the St. Lawrence.It isn't just the US DOD. And a lot has happened since 1947.
Most of the major open-air field trials with the deadly germs and poison gases developed by the Allies were done at Suffield, a military research station near Medicine Hat, Alberta.
Britain undertook to do human experiments with poison gases in Australia, India, and especially Canada, where at least one thousand Canadian soldiers were injured by deliberate exposure to mustard gas.
Lord Louis Mountbatten, King George VI's cousin, was duped into bringing a notorious communist scientist into the Quebec conference in 1943, where the man became Churchill's acting scientific advisor and privy to the secret discussions between the British prime minister and President Roosevelt on the development of the atomic bomb.
In 1945 Canada was poised to launch a germ warfare attack against Japan. In 1946, when the Prime Minister Mackenzie King feared an attack by Russia was imminent, Canada stockpiled more than a ton of botulinus toxin, then the most deadly biological or chemical agent known.
Comment: There's a wealth of evidence of US experimentation with bioweapons, as well as the threat it poses to the world: