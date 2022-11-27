A Saudi Arabian Airlines Airbus A330 sustained damage to its nose cone and cockpit windshield after being hit by a hail strike on approach to Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia.The Airbus A330-300 with registration HZ-AQ25 was approaching Jeddah as flight SV-452 from Khartoum in Sudan. Following heavy rainfall and violent hailstorms over Jeddah, Flight SV452 entered a hold at a high altitude prior to landing to wait for the weather to improve.The crew initially attempted an approach, however, they climbed back to 19,000 feet and positioned for another approach.The flight landed safely at 11:14, about 45 minutes after entering the first hold. No one was injured in the incident, however,