"Gazprom" fixes the settling in Ukraine of Russian gas intended for supply to Moldovan consumers under a contract with the company "Moldovagaz", - the message says in the company's Telegram channel.

"If the transit imbalance through Ukraine for Moldovan consumers persists, on November 28, from 10:00, Gazprom will begin reducing gas supply to the Sudzha GIS for transit through Ukraine in the amount of a daily short supply," Gazprom said.

