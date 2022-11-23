Russian gas sent to Moldova through Ukraine does not fully reach Chisinau, Gazprom said.
"Gazprom" fixes the settling in Ukraine of Russian gas intended for supply to Moldovan consumers under a contract with the company "Moldovagaz", - the message says in the company's Telegram channel.The company explained that the amount of blue fuel supplied by Gazprom to the gas measuring station (GIS) Sudzha for transit to Moldova through the territory of Ukraine exceeds the physical volume transmitted on the border of Ukraine with Moldova.
It is noted that on November 21, Moldovagaz, in accordance with the contract, paid Gazprom for part of the deliveries for November. The volume of actually supplied gas, for which payment for current supplies in November was violated, is 24.945 million cubic meters of gas, while the total accumulated volume of settling in Ukraine is 52.52 million cubic meters.
"If the transit imbalance through Ukraine for Moldovan consumers persists, on November 28, from 10:00, Gazprom will begin reducing gas supply to the Sudzha GIS for transit through Ukraine in the amount of a daily short supply," Gazprom said.
Comment: This is unlikely to go down well with many citizens of Moldova who are already protesting against the pro-European authorities about the soaring cost of living - which, incidentally, is precisely because of the US and Europe's decision to wage war against Russia.