Moldova's police have broken down an anti-government rally in Chisinau's central square, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.The city's center was cordoned off by law enforcers and demonstrators could not reach the square. Earlier in the day, the police said that it was planned to organize a fair of local manufacturers on that square and accused the rally organizers of violations.The protesters made several attempts to break through the police cordons but were pushed back. Several people were detained. After that, the demonstrators stopped clashes with the police and began the rally right there where they were stopped. Addressing the demonstrators,According to the Sor press service, similar rallies were held on Sunday in other Chisinau districts. Some of the protesters marched to picket the police commissariat, Moldova's TV and radio broadcaster and other institutions., which had been organized by the protesters in a park between the parliament and presidential administration buildings back on September 17.and mass gatherings, allowing them only for not more than four hours on weekends.The current authorities are also criticized for their reluctance to negotiate gas prices with Russia and for political pressure on the opposition.Several thousand people are taking part in opposition protests in Moldova's capital city Chisinau demanding early parliamentary elections, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.People are marching to the city's central square.