Energy poverty and increases in the prices of basic goods, as well as the need for more structural measures, such as the nationalization of the Public Power Corporation and the abolition of the energy exchange trade, were the reasons and demands of the people who came out to protest in the centre of Athens.
The march was heading towards the EU offices, which it never reached, as the street was blocked by strong riot police forces. At the beginning of the march the Greek police also fired chemicals, despite the fact that there was no provocation
and the march was proceeding smoothly. At the height of the Greek Parliament, apart from the riot police forces there was also an aura waiting for the people, which was not put into operation. The march returned to Klathmonos Square from where it started and dispersed quietly.
Among the slogans that were heard:
- Cheap electricity for all the people.
- Money for health, money for education and not for the banks and the police.
- Health, education and electricity are not commodities they belong to the people.
Comment:
As is the case in numerous capitals across much of the West, protests against the soaring cost of living are relatively small, but regular, and ongoing, evidently people are going to need to experience greater suffering before these grow to be significant enough to illicit much of a response from the establishment. And, even then, it's unlikely citizens are going to like what the pathocrats have in mind.
Below is just a small selection of footage from these protest in recent days:
France:
Translation: On this charge L, protester who is violently knocked to the ground, has lost his black bag slung over his shoulder, if someone has picked it up, please contact us In front of Milou cafe
Tunisia:
Translation: Thousands of people demonstrate in the center of Tunis against President Saied and the serious economic crisis affecting the country with shortages of basic foodstuffs and high inflation
Belgium:
