Risks affected by ethnicity

'You can't assess nutrition via body size'

The index has remained popular because of its simplicity, but Australian experts agree it is too often seen as a one-stop indicator of health.Most of us are no stranger to the body mass index: weight in kilograms divided by height in metres squared.At a population level, research tells us that having a higher BMI is associated with a greater risk of certain conditions, such as type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Rates of obesity, according to the World Health Organisation, have tripled globally since 1975.But despite being enthusiastically adopted in doctors' rooms and also by average people to quantify their own body composition, BMI is much less useful as an individual health indicator.The concept of BMI originates from Adolphe Quetelet, a 19th-century Belgian astronomer and mathematician whose goal to describe "l'homme moyen" - the statistically average man - influenced the development of eugenics.Initially called the Quetelet index, the term BMI was coined by researchers in 1972 who described the measure as "not fully satisfactory" but preferable "on the simplicity of the calculation" and "at least as good as any other relative weight index as an indicator of relative obesity". Fatness as a medical issue arose in the west only in the past century, with American life insurance companies collecting data on weight and height and linking the information to mortality.Obesity can also be defined as an excessive accumulation of fat that presents a risk to health, Sumithran says.Baur, who is also chair of child and adolescent health at the University of Sydney, says BMI is still a useful measure for illustrating population trends over time."We know, for example, that the percentage of people with a high BMI ... has increased quite dramatically over the past few decades from what it was, in Australia and many other high-income countries," she says. "In South Africa, women are more likely to have a high BMI than men ... in China, boys are more likely to have a high BMI than girls of the same age."A Lancet commission for ​​diagnostic criteria for clinical obesity - an international panel of experts including Baur - is currently assessing the use of BMI and discussing new ways to diagnose obesity, including whether there are better measures of body composition.Dr Alex Craven, an obesity surgeon from Austin Health in Melbourne, is concerned by what he sees as an over-reliance on BMI as a single indicator of health for individuals."For some reason with obesity, we accept that we can give people advice based entirely on one number ... to say: your BMI is this, therefore you're automatically unhealthy," he says.Calls to adopt other measures of body composition are not new, and the persistence of BMI likely owes to the simplicity of its calculation."BMI is pretty darn simple: a scale and a measuring tape is all we need," Craven says. "Just because something is convenient, [it] doesn't automatically infer quality."The Edmonton Obesity Staging Score measures the impact of obesity and takes into account conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure and osteoarthritis."I can teach my patients to use it in under five minutes, I can teach junior doctors and nurses and physicians to use it very quickly," Craven says. "The only drawback is that you have to approach your patients with a bit of curiosity and ask questions about things that are often more important to them than their weight anyway."Dr Fiona Willer, a dietitian and lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology, is frustrated that a "panic about body weight" and rises in obesity rates in recent decades have led to public health messaging that prioritises weight control.Willer's PhD thesis, which studied eating behaviour and size acceptance, found that people whose focus was on a healthy lifestyle, regardless of BMI, had more nourishing dietary patterns.Baur says some researchers recognise that "in a focus on obesity we unintentionally create an environment which may trigger unhealthy eating behaviours, or make people living in larger bodies feel uncomfortable"."There's a lot of stigma from health professionals that does not help the situation," she says. Even if a new definition of obesity were to replace BMI, Baur does not believe it would "magically change people's views of weight stigma"."I suspect whatever word we use to describe people of larger body size who've got health complications from that, that word is going to be stigmatised in due course, unless we turn around some of the thinking around that at a societal level, and at a health-professional level too."