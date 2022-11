As a girl, I was taught to respect the privacy of my body, and to speak up if I felt unsafe or if something made me feel uncomfortable.That's what happened to me when I said I didn't think a teenage male should be allowed in the girls' locker room where my teammates and I undress and change.It was a conversation I had with some peers in French class that landed me in trouble with the officials at Randolph Union High School in Vermont. Someone overheard me telling my friends that a dude doesn't belong in the girls' locker room, andThe controversy didn't start in French class, though; it started when the school allowed a male who identifies as a girl to compete on our girls' volleyball team. When the male student entered our locker room, we were changing.I was upset after the incident and called my mom to tell her about it. She and several other parents called the school administrators to express concerns about the male student being in the girls' locker room.The school began an investigation into the comments I made in class and banned our entire girls' volleyball team from using the girls' locker room.So, with the legal assistance of Alliance Defending Freedom, I sued the co-principals and Orange Southwest School District officials. On the same day that we filed suit, the superintendent rescinded the disciplinary actions against me.He expressed his views on a Facebook post, calling out the injustice of the male student being allowed to use our locker room and watch my teammates and I undress: "He got a free show, they got violated," my dad wrote. And he was suspended from his position as the middle school girls' soccer coach. So, my dad joined the lawsuit challenging the school's unjust retaliation against us for speaking freely — for speaking truth.The school must respect my dad's and my free speech rights to express a commonsense view that this student is male and shouldn't be allowed in the girls' locker room.It's school officials' job to ensure every student feels safe at school. And it's their job to listen to and respect our views, not silence us for speaking out to defend ourselves.