The massive increase in demand for Adderall, a prescription stimulant used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), has triggered a nationwide shortage of the drug, causing many Americans who rely on the medication to learn to live without it.In some advice to those going through withdrawal, Harvard Health recommended "tountil some of these shortages are straightened out."Last month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed a shortage of Adderall, as Teva Pharmaceuticals, the country's largest Adderall manufacturer, announced widespread delays.Julie Corliss, executive editor of the Harvard Heart Letter, on Tuesday published "Shortage of ADHD medicines: Advice on coping if you are affected," to help those impacted by the shortage.Besides trying to improve organization and minimize the feeling of being overwhelmed, Corliss said "it can be helpful to periodically revisit your need for medication."She then shared the professional opinion of Dr. Craig Surman, who is an associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, scientific coordinator for the Adult ADHD Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, and coauthor of Fast Minds: How to Thrive If You Have ADHD (or Think You Might).The doctor then told those who rely on stimulants to manage their mental health to come up with a better strategy, and essentially toughen up to ride the shortage out."If someone has ADHD challenges that only can be managed with stimulants, they may need to be more strategic until some of these shortages are straightened out," said Dr. Surman.