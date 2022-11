© Justin Chiu/The Epoch Times



When a governor such as Hochul takes on powers that properly belong to the legislature, "that's tyranny,"

Understanding Our Rights

The Executive Branch Can't Legislate

Quarantine Regulation Based on Rejected Bill

"They could have locked you up in your home, or they could have removed you from your home and locked you into a facility of their choosing,"

From Real Estate to Constitutional Law

Getting Ahead of Hochul's Regulation

Stopping a Different Sort of Contagion

In what she has called a David versus Goliath battle, New York real estate lawyer Bobbie Anne Cox sued New York Gov. Kathleen Hochul for issuing directives mandating quarantine for people exposed to or infected with highly contagious diseases such as COVID-19. The directives, dubbed "quarantine camp regulations," have been compared to laws that relocated people of Japanese descent during World War II without due process.In a recent interview on Epoch TV's American Thought Leaders , Cox told host Jan Jekielek that it's crucial that Americans learn about the Constitution so that they can prevent similar acts by state and federal governments."The constitution is not perfect, but it's brilliant," Cox said.Schools should require learning about the U.S. Constitution, "from the little kids all the way up through high school into college."Our founding fathers came to this continent fleeing tyranny, according to Cox.It's tyrannical for a government to take power that it isn't entitled to, Cox said. During the pandemic, state and federal governments gave themselves powers the constitution didn't give them.State governors are part of the executive branch of government."They're supposed to enforce laws, and their agencies beneath them are supposed to help them enforce laws," she said. "They're not supposed to make laws."Cox reiterated." she said.Unconstitutional mandates and regulations have been thrust upon the public because American citizens don't know their rights, according to Cox."I think if people understood what their rights are, they would say, 'Hold on a second, you can't do that,'" she said. "In the history of mankind, no government has ever taken power from the people, and then just voluntarily given it back."The people have to demand it back.So I think there needs to be an education process in the United States so that people understand, 'Oh, these are my rights.'"At the beginning of the pandemic lockdowns, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was given emergency powers by the New York legislature to implement "directives." Those emergency powers, according to Cox, essentially gave him legislative powers.Cox said.After Cuomo stepped down in August 2021 and Hochul became interim governor, she continued the regulations despite criticism that she was sidestepping the legislature.Cox sees this type of control by the governor as tyrannical and "wholly unconstitutional" for many reasons, including the fact that the New York legislature rejected the quarantine rule in a bill years before."It's the story of a tyrannical governor and her department of health, doing something that they want to do, but the people don't want them to do it," she said. "And the people's representatives in the New York state senate and the assembly don't want them to do it."The quarantine camp regulation was based on a bill that was proposed in 2015 by New York state assemblyman Nick Perry (D-Brooklyn) during the Ebola outbreak. The regulation was rejected by the state legislature and withdrawn from consideration.After Cuomo resigned, through a simple vote, Hochul and her advisers issued the directive that ultimately gave the governor and the New York Department of Health the power to lock up anyone they deemed to be contagious.Cox said.There was no restriction on age, proof of sickness or exposure, or time limit to the quarantine.she said.The regulation didn't follow either the state or U.S. constitutions because it didn't lay out the rights of the person forced into quarantine."In the judge's decision, he actually said [that] this regulation gives lip service to due process," Cox said. "'You mention it, but you don't actually have any due process built in there.'"The court's opinion reads:The governor's regulation also conflicted with section 2120 of New York's public health law, a longstanding regulation."That tells you how you quarantine somebody if they're a public health threat," Cox said.However, the existing law contains multiple due process protections, beginning with a requirement to prove that the individual in question has the disease.Having worked with clients in property cases against local and state governments,She said she knew that two weeks of lockdown wouldn't end there."I also said to myself, this is completely unconstitutional. He can't do this. He can't force people to shut their businesses and stay home," Cox said.She immediately started speaking out about the illegitimacy of the lockdowns. She was bombarded by business owners and landlords asking her if the forced closures and rent moratorium were illegal, and what they could do to fight back." Cox said.She started a YouTube channel explaining the rights that the Constitution ensures, but the platform removed her videos. She then moved the channel to Rumble.Before moving forward with her lawsuit against Hochul, Cox wrestled with the decision to put her business and livelihood on hold. She took the case, convinced that the type of governmental overreach it hoped to stop would spread like "cancer" if not checked.Cox didn't want to wait until the regulation went into effect and the public was injured by it, so she thought creatively about how to sue and prove that the regulation was unconstitutional."I'm actually a Democrat. ... In my mind, this is not a political thing.It's not people's fault. I think it's because we just really don't teach this in school anymore."She asked state Senator George Borrello, Assemblyman Chris Tague, and Assemblyman Mike Lawler to join the suit."They said, 'Absolutely. We believe in this; we're going to do it.'"Ultimately, Cox proved the unconstitutionality of the quarantine camp regulation, but there were many challenges along the way.Cox said New York Attorney General Letitia James stalled the case by admitting it to a district where Cox wasn't admitted and later opposed the amicus brief filed in the case. That caused more time and financial loss for Cox but ultimately gained more support for her efforts.If the judge had ruled against Cox's case, she said the message would've been clear:"The legislature doesn't matter. ... They can make any laws they want, but that's okay, because the executive branch is just going to overrule them with [its] regulations."James appealed the state Supreme Court ruling in July, but the appeal hasn't been pursued, Cox said. Lawyers in other regions and countries have reached out to Cox for advice on how to defeat similar regulations in their jurisdictions.The Epoch Times reached out to the New York attorney general's and governor's offices for comment, but representatives from those offices didn't respond by press time.Many fellow Democrats have told Cox that the party has changed, and millions of New Yorkers have fled to other states to live in a less restrictive environment.She's been encouraged by the victory and will continue to work in the area of constitutional law, she said."I think that the constitution must be upheld or we're going to lose our republic. It will cease to exist as we know it."