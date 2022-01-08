A Texas mother has been charged with child endangerment after she locked her 13-year-old child in the trunk of her car after the child tested positive for COVID-19.The mom explained that the had child tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to be quarantined, officials said.Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District confirmed that Beam had worked for the school district since 2011. Beam had most recently worked as a Cypress Falls High School teacher. She is now on administrative leave.