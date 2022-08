© Shutterstock

We have had a tremendous victory here in New York: a Supreme Court Judge has struck down Governor Kathy Hochul's forced quarantine regulation!Shockingly, Governor Hochul and Attorney General, Letitia James, plan to appeal the decision. Yes, that's right...the Governor and AG, both unabashedly support quarantine camps! One would think that this fact, in and of itself, would be disturbing enough but add to it the fact that they're both running for election this November, and you can see just how unconstitutionally brazen and wholly out-of-touch with New Yorkers each of these "leaders" is.This illegal quarantine regulation allowed for endless possibilities of abuse because there were. Once targeted by the DOH, you would have no recourse whatsoever:It gets worse. In the true fashion of a dictatorship,Judge Ploetz noted in his decision that, "[i]nvoluntary detention is a severe deprivation of individual liberty, far more egregious than other health safety measures, such as requiring mask-wearing at certain venues. Involuntary quarantine may have far-reaching consequences such as loss of income (or employment) and isolation from family."I fully concur and so, when I first read this regulation last year, I knew I had to strike it down. It was clear to me that this "regulation" violated the separation of powers that is so clearly laid out in our Constitution. It violated existing New York State laws that have been on the books for decades. It violated due process protections.I knew that, if I didn't strike it down, then "quarantine facilities" could become a new norm in New York State. And if that happened, I knew it would spread like a cancer to other states across the nation. At that point, there'd be no place left to run and hide.An inspirational note: When I started this lawsuit, I had no support whatsoever. Because I've been handling the case pro bono, nobody else wanted to work with me for free and it was near impossible to find anyone who shared my vision and my strategy for success. You see,The Governor and her co-defendants are represented by New York's Attorney General, Letitia James. She has hundreds of lawyers working for her, all armed with unlimited resources. After all, it's our tax dollars they use to pay all those attorneys. It's truly a David v. Goliath story, especially because, while I once worked in a large, prominent, international Manhattan law firm, for the past 20+ years, I've had my own small law office in the suburbs of NYC. Since I'm handling this case pro bono, I don't have the Attorney General's team of attorneys or her unlimited resources.During one of my recent interviews, the host posted a picture of President Kennedy with a quote, "One person can make a difference, and everyone should try." She said that quote reminds her of me. Well, I hope that quote and this story inspire you to try!Senator Borrello and Assemblymen Tague and Lawler are calling on the Governor to back off an appeal and to let this decision stand. If you're a New Yorker, you can help with this effort. Call, email, or write to Governor Hochul (518- 474-8390 Twitter: @GovKathyHochul) and the Attorney General (800-771-7755 Twitter: @TishJames) to tell them that the voters do not want an appeal filed; that an appeal would be going against the will of the people; and that it would be a tremendous waste of taxpayer money. Bobbie Anne Flower Cox is an attorney with 25 years experience in the private sector, who continues to practice law but also lectures in her field of expertise - government over-reach and improper regulation and assessments.