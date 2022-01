© nito100 / Getty Images

Majority want unvaxxed locked in their homes, close to half want people jailed for questioning jabsThe figure was registered by Rasmussen Reports and the Heartland Institute, which also found that a MAJORITY "Fifty-nine percent of Democratic voters would favor a government policy requiring that citizens remain confined to their homes at all times, except for emergencies, if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccine."The survey also found that 48 percent of Democratic voters "think federal and state governments should be able to fine orindividuals who publicly question the efficacy of the existing COVID-19 vaccines on social media, television, radio, or in online or digital publications."The survey found some other crazy suggestions with a startling percentage of Democrat voters in agreement.Rasmussen notesThe pollster added thatThere's no mass formation psychosis though. That's a conspiracy theory.The notion of COVID camps may seem far fetched, but as previously noted , it was discussed in a COVID-19 planning document called Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings and was originally published on the CDC's official website on July 26, 2020.COVID quarantine camps are also in operation in Australia