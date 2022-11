© Getty Images

Exposure to mould in the home can be damaging to your health, causing allergic reactions and respiratory illnesses.An inquest found on Tuesday that a two-year-old boy died as a result of a severe respiratory condition caused by prolonged exposure to mould in his home.But what exactly is mould, when is it harmful, and what can be done about it in your house?Mould can cause a variety of medical issues, particularly for people who are allergic to the spores. Sneezing, a runny nose and skin rashes can occur, and moulds can also affect the immune system or trigger asthma attacks.Mould and damp in houses are worse when the temperatures drop in the winter.Inhaling or touching mould spores can cause an allergic reaction, such as sneezing, a runny nose, red eyes and skin rash.Moulds can also trigger asthma attacks and cause coughing, wheezing and breathlessness."We know that for people who already have asthma, mould can be a trigger for them," said Dr Andy Whittamore, a GP and clinical lead at the charity Asthma and Lung UK.Those more at risk include the elderly, children and babies, people with respiratory illnesses, people with some skin problems and those with a weakened immune system, either due to illness or because of medicines they are taking.Condensation is the leading cause of mould in homes across the UK.If left, it can become damp and create the conditions for mould to grow.Catherine Noakes, professor of Environment Engineering for Buildings at the University of Leeds, said some homes are more prone to this.Mould can also be caused by daily tasks which create excess moisture."Sometimes it's occupant behaviour - things that we all do and we cannot change," Prof Noakes said."We all shower, we all cook, and we all dry washing at home."Prof Noakes says that in severe cases, there are limits to what occupants can do.In less serious cases there are a number of ways to combat mould, from taking shorter showers to making sure there is more ventilation in your property.Prof Noakes adds it was also important to check for obvious problems, including leaky pipes or gutters which could be contributing to the problem.Sometimes the problems are too severe for occupants to deal with themselves."Where the mould is caused by disrepair or the property is unfit for habitation - for example, as a result of damp or condensation caused by poor insulation or faulty heating or ventilation systems - then it is the landlord's responsibility to fix it," said John Gallagher, principal solicitor for the charity.If the mould is so bad that it makes your home unfit for habitation, then you could be classed as homeless and entitled to emergency accommodation, he added.But Mr Gallagher said if there is evidence a tenant is not ventilating the home correctly, then the landlord may not be responsible.