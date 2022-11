© Hector Roqueta Rivero via Getty Images

A prominent theoretical physicist faced severe backlash after sharing a widely-debunked representation of biological sex as a "spectrum."Intersex conditions are genetic abnormalities resulting in sexually ambiguous genitalia thatThe existence of these developmental sex differences does not negate that sex is a binary system comprised of males and females."Humans are a species with precisely two sexes, no more and no less," said Zach Elliott, a science educator who specialized in sex differences. "This means that there are exactly two distinct reproductive roles — referred to as male and female — centered around the production of two gametes of differing size (a form of sexual reproduction known as anisogamy)."Evolutionary biologist Heather Heying chimed in on Tuesday to reiterate that sex, indeed, is a binary system."The interchange between Michael and his editors gives us some insight into the termites chewing into the edifice of Scientific American," Coyne wrote on his website , Why Evolution is True.Steven Novella, a popular science blogger, proposed an equally unscientific model of "bimodal" sex in July, despite the fact that no peer-reviewed biology papers have ever claimed that sex is best described as bimodal, nor has any biologist ever been able to articulate the traits and measurements used to create the bimodal sex spectrum. In Novella's article , he surreptitiously cites studies of crustaceans and mice to explain sexual differences, without properly informing the reader that he isn't speaking about human biology or development.