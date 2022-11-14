© Getty Images / Tom Williams

The agency's director told Congress it had bought a license to use Israeli remote snooping tool Pegasus.The FBI bought a license for banned Israeli spyware program Pegasus, the agency's director Christopher Wray admitted in a closed session of Congress in December, according to a New York Times report published Saturday. However, the agency allegedly stopped short of using it amid a flurry of negative publicity surrounding the tool.They only stopped short of actually deploying it because of the growing storm of bad PR as other governments' abuse of the tech to spy on their own citizens, journalists and political dissidents came to light.Court documents also suggest the FBI hasn't completely ruled out using Pegasus in the future - or deploying a similar hacking tool.Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) took issue with Wray's selective confession, calling it "totally unacceptable for the FBI director to provide misleading testimony about the bureau's acquisition of powerful hacking tools and then wait months to give the full story to Congress and the American people" in a statement to the Times. The bureau "owes Americans a clear explanation as to whether the future operational use of NSO tools is still on the table," he said.Congress is reportedly drafting a bill to ban government agencies from using foreign commercial spyware tools like Pegasus and Phantom.