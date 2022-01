© Sean Gallop/GettyImages



"There is nothing here, no fact, except the hysteria of the opposition. There is no Pegasus case, no surveillance. No Pegasus, no services, no secretly obtained information played any role in the 2019 election campaign. They lost because they lost. They shouldn't look for such excuses today."

Poland's ruling Conservative Party leader has acknowledged that the country bought Israel's Pegasus spyware, which has been found to be used by numerous governments to crackdown on opposition groups.Jaroslaw Kaczynski said in an interview to be published in Monday's edition of the weekly Sieci.and noted that the Pegasus spyware, developed by Israel's military spyware firm the NSO Group, represents a technological advancement over earlier monitoring systems, which limited the services to monitor encrypted messages.The claims come despite reports by the Associated Press thatAmnesty International independently verified the finds, revealing thatfrom 26 April 2019 to 23 October 2019 when he was running the opposition's parliamentary election campaign. The other two Polish targets wereText messages were extracted and edited from Brejza's phone and leaked to local media and broadcasters as part of a smear campaign, during the election campaign.Brejza is now determined that the election was unfair and hasKaczynski, however, says he sees no reason to set up such a commission:The company has come under US sanctions as a result of its use against world leaders and rights groups and fears that its use has led to the targeting and assassination of activists According to the Polish paper Gazeta Wyborcza,