The National Weather Service is reporting some really big snowfall totals for central North Dakota into Northwestern Minnesota.The first snowstorm of the season produced a Blizzard Warning for much of that area on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service saysGrand Forks is at 9.1" and Roseau at 7.5". Winter Weather Advisory remains in place for the northern third of Minnesota until 9:00 a.m. Friday. Additional snow accumulations should be less than an inch. However, 40 mile an hour winds will blow the snow around that has already fallen.