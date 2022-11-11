© Sputnik / Evgeny Kotenko

Workers of one of Ukraine's largest oil and natural gas companies, Ukrnafta, have made a personal appeal to President Vladimir Zelensky to intervene in the takeover of the company's head office."For the third day, armed persons have been in the office of Ukrnafta, they do not allow employees to work, block all operational activities of the company and interfere with the performance of normal operational processes," the message states.Among the targets for nationalization was oil and natural gas producer Ukrnafta, which was partially owned by Ukrainian billionaire Igor Kolomoysky. Back in 2019, Kolomoysky said he "wanted" Zelensky to become president. The other companies to be nationalized included gas refinery Ukrtatnafta, helicopter engine producer Motor Sich, automaker AvtoKrAZ, and electricity equipment producer Zaporozhtransformator.The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has also stated that the seized assets "may be returned" to their original owners after martial law in the country is lifted, or they may be compensated.