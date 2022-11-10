nnnnnnnnnnnn
YESTERDAY, 33 LOW TEMPERATURE RECORDS FELL IN ALBERTA ALONE

Calgary was one of 33 Alberta communities to see record-breaking daytime lows on Wednesday.

Of the record-busting communities, the coldest came out as Sundre — the small, central Albertan town plunged to a jaw-dropping -32C (-25.6F) yesterday, shaving more than 10C (17.8F) off of its previous record low of -22.1C (-7.8F).

Below, I've listed all 33 of Alberta's busted benchmarks from Wednesday, Nov 9.

Note, these are longstanding records that are being toppled, and by huge margins in some cases, too; realities that the treacherous Canadian government - via their fraudulent climate arm (ECCC) and bought-out mainstream media - is attempting to convince the masses are increasingly rare, due to CO2-induced Terrifying Terra Firma Broiling, aka Global Warming, aka Cow Farts, aka BS.

These are not rare, however; in fact, 'cold extremes' have been shown to be on the increase in line with the historically low solar activity Earth is continuing to receive.

Vauxhall

New record of -30 C
Old record of -28.9 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Red Deer

New record of -29.3 C
Old record of -26.1 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Lethbridge

New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Mildred Lake

New record of -20.8 C
Old record of -19.2 C set in 2014
Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Stettler

New record of -28.1 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Calgary

New record of -23.8 C
Old record of -23.3 C set in 1902
Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Sundre

New record of -32 C
Old record of -22.1 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Wainwright

New record of -29.7 C
Old record of -22 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Brooks

New record of -26.4 C
Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton

New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -24.2 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Edson Area

New record of -27.8 C
Old record of -26.1 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Cochrane

New record of -29.8 C
Old record of -27 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Rocky Mountain House

New record of -30.2 C
Old record of -25.5 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Crowsnest

New record of -27.2 C
Old record of -26.5 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Camrose

New record of -29.2 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Milk River

New record of -26.7 C
Old record of -20.8 C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Hendrickson Creek

New record of -31.2 C
Old record of -25.9 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Lacombe

New record of -29.3 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1907

High River

New record of -28.6 C
Old record of -27 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Bow Valley (Provincial Park)

New record of -27.6 C
Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Bow Island

New record of -28.9 C
Old record of -21.4 C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Cardston

New record of -25.5 C
Old record of -25 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Waterton Park

New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -25 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Esther

New record of -31.2 C
Old record of -25 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Highvale

New record of -24.5 C
Old record of -21 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Three Hills

New record of -31.3 C
Old record of -28.9 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Taber

New record of -30.9 C
Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Claresholm

New record of -27.9 C
Old record of -22 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Drumheller

New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -21.1 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Elk Island (National Park)

New record of -25.3 C
Old record of -24 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Breton

New record of -26.2 C
Old record of -19.4 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1939

The record cold hasn't just been confined to Alberta, of course; the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia have also endured unprecedented freezes for the time of year.

The snowfall has also been impressive, with Vancouver recently logging its earliest measurable snowfall since 1991.

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, CA RECEIVES 5-FEET DURING ONE OF THE BIGGEST NOVEMBER SNOWSTORMS ON RECORD

This early-season injection of cold has plunged south of the border too, deep into the United States.

California's Mammoth Mountain is currently under 60 inches (5-feet) of freshly fallen snow after an early season storm delivered one the biggest November snow totals on record to the Eastern Sierra.

For reference, this is already the snowiest November of the last decade at Mammoth—and it's only November 10.


The mountain should be open top-to-bottom this weekend, but it may take some time for crews to safely open everything given the historic amount of snow and also the outlook, which is calling for yet more substantial November dumpings.

(More here)