Calgary was one of 33 Alberta communities to see record-breaking daytime lows on Wednesday.Of the record-busting communities, the coldest came out as Sundre — the small, central Albertan town plunged to a jaw-dropping -32C (-25.6F) yesterday, shaving more than 10C (17.8F) off of its previous record low of -22.1C (-7.8F).Below, I've listed all 33 of Alberta's busted benchmarks from Wednesday, Nov 9.Note, these are longstanding records that are being toppled, and by huge margins in some cases, too; realities that the treacherous Canadian government - via their fraudulent climate arm (ECCC) and bought-out mainstream media - is attempting to convince the masses are increasingly rare, due to CO2-induced Terrifying Terra Firma Broiling, aka Global Warming, aka Cow Farts, aka BS.These are not rare, however; in fact, 'cold extremes' have been shown to be on the increase in line with the historically low solar activity Earth is continuing to receive.VauxhallNew record of -30 COld record of -28.9 C set in 1924Records in this area have been kept since 1913Red DeerNew record of -29.3 COld record of -26.1 C set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1904LethbridgeNew record of -28.8 COld record of -27.8 C set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1902Mildred LakeNew record of -20.8 COld record of -19.2 C set in 2014Records in this area have been kept since 1965StettlerNew record of -28.1 COld record of -27.8 C set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1918CalgaryNew record of -23.8 COld record of -23.3 C set in 1902Records in this area have been kept since 1881SundreNew record of -32 COld record of -22.1 C set in 2017Records in this area have been kept since 1993WainwrightNew record of -29.7 COld record of -22 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1966BrooksNew record of -26.4 COld record of -25.6 C set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1912EdmontonNew record of -28.8 COld record of -24.2 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1959Edson AreaNew record of -27.8 COld record of -26.1 C set in 1940Records in this area have been kept since 1916CochraneNew record of -29.8 COld record of -27 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1984Rocky Mountain HouseNew record of -30.2 COld record of -25.5 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1915CrowsnestNew record of -27.2 COld record of -26.5 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1965CamroseNew record of -29.2 COld record of -27.8 C set in 1940Records in this area have been kept since 1921Milk RiverNew record of -26.7 COld record of -20.8 C set in 2020Records in this area have been kept since 1994Hendrickson CreekNew record of -31.2 COld record of -25.9 C set in 1995Records in this area have been kept since 1995LacombeNew record of -29.3 COld record of -27.8 C set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1907High RiverNew record of -28.6 COld record of -27 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1913Bow Valley (Provincial Park)New record of -27.6 COld record of -25.6 C set in 1945Records in this area have been kept since 1928Bow IslandNew record of -28.9 COld record of -21.4 C set in 2020Records in this area have been kept since 1961CardstonNew record of -25.5 COld record of -25 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1918Waterton ParkNew record of -28.8 COld record of -25 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1976EstherNew record of -31.2 COld record of -25 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1985HighvaleNew record of -24.5 COld record of -21 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1977Three HillsNew record of -31.3 COld record of -28.9 C set in 1940Records in this area have been kept since 1921TaberNew record of -30.9 COld record of -23.3 C set in 1973Records in this area have been kept since 1947ClaresholmNew record of -27.9 COld record of -22 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1951DrumhellerNew record of -28.8 COld record of -21.1 C set in 1973Records in this area have been kept since 1923Elk Island (National Park)New record of -25.3 COld record of -24 C set in 1986Records in this area have been kept since 1966BretonNew record of -26.2 COld record of -19.4 C set in 1940Records in this area have been kept since 1939The record cold hasn't just been confined to Alberta, of course; the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia have also endured unprecedented freezes for the time of year.The snowfall has also been impressive, with Vancouver recently logging its earliest measurable snowfall since 1991.This early-season injection of cold has plunged south of the border too, deep into the United States.California's Mammoth Mountain is currently under 60 inches (5-feet) of freshly fallen snow after an early season storm delivered one the biggest November snow totals on record to the Eastern Sierra.For reference, this is already the snowiest November of the last decade at Mammoth—and it's only November 10.The mountain should be open top-to-bottom this weekend, but it may take some time for crews to safely open everything given the historic amount of snow and also the outlook, which is calling for yet more substantial November dumpings.(More here