33 low temperature records fall in Alberta alone - Mammoth Mountain receives 5-feet during one of the biggest November snowstorms on record
Thu, 10 Nov 2022 18:15 UTC
Calgary was one of 33 Alberta communities to see record-breaking daytime lows on Wednesday.
Of the record-busting communities, the coldest came out as Sundre — the small, central Albertan town plunged to a jaw-dropping -32C (-25.6F) yesterday, shaving more than 10C (17.8F) off of its previous record low of -22.1C (-7.8F).
Below, I've listed all 33 of Alberta's busted benchmarks from Wednesday, Nov 9.
Note, these are longstanding records that are being toppled, and by huge margins in some cases, too; realities that the treacherous Canadian government - via their fraudulent climate arm (ECCC) and bought-out mainstream media - is attempting to convince the masses are increasingly rare, due to CO2-induced Terrifying Terra Firma Broiling, aka Global Warming, aka Cow Farts, aka BS.
These are not rare, however; in fact, 'cold extremes' have been shown to be on the increase in line with the historically low solar activity Earth is continuing to receive.
Vauxhall
New record of -30 C
Old record of -28.9 C set in 1924
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Red Deer
New record of -29.3 C
Old record of -26.1 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Lethbridge
New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Mildred Lake
New record of -20.8 C
Old record of -19.2 C set in 2014
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Stettler
New record of -28.1 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Calgary
New record of -23.8 C
Old record of -23.3 C set in 1902
Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Sundre
New record of -32 C
Old record of -22.1 C set in 2017
Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Wainwright
New record of -29.7 C
Old record of -22 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Brooks
New record of -26.4 C
Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Edmonton
New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -24.2 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1959
Edson Area
New record of -27.8 C
Old record of -26.1 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1916
Cochrane
New record of -29.8 C
Old record of -27 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1984
Rocky Mountain House
New record of -30.2 C
Old record of -25.5 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Crowsnest
New record of -27.2 C
Old record of -26.5 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Camrose
New record of -29.2 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Milk River
New record of -26.7 C
Old record of -20.8 C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Hendrickson Creek
New record of -31.2 C
Old record of -25.9 C set in 1995
Records in this area have been kept since 1995
Lacombe
New record of -29.3 C
Old record of -27.8 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1907
High River
New record of -28.6 C
Old record of -27 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Bow Valley (Provincial Park)
New record of -27.6 C
Old record of -25.6 C set in 1945
Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Bow Island
New record of -28.9 C
Old record of -21.4 C set in 2020
Records in this area have been kept since 1961
Cardston
New record of -25.5 C
Old record of -25 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Waterton Park
New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -25 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Esther
New record of -31.2 C
Old record of -25 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1985
Highvale
New record of -24.5 C
Old record of -21 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1977
Three Hills
New record of -31.3 C
Old record of -28.9 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Taber
New record of -30.9 C
Old record of -23.3 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1947
Claresholm
New record of -27.9 C
Old record of -22 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Drumheller
New record of -28.8 C
Old record of -21.1 C set in 1973
Records in this area have been kept since 1923
Elk Island (National Park)
New record of -25.3 C
Old record of -24 C set in 1986
Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Breton
New record of -26.2 C
Old record of -19.4 C set in 1940
Records in this area have been kept since 1939
The record cold hasn't just been confined to Alberta, of course; the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia have also endured unprecedented freezes for the time of year.
The snowfall has also been impressive, with Vancouver recently logging its earliest measurable snowfall since 1991.
MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, CA RECEIVES 5-FEET DURING ONE OF THE BIGGEST NOVEMBER SNOWSTORMS ON RECORD
This early-season injection of cold has plunged south of the border too, deep into the United States.
California's Mammoth Mountain is currently under 60 inches (5-feet) of freshly fallen snow after an early season storm delivered one the biggest November snow totals on record to the Eastern Sierra.
For reference, this is already the snowiest November of the last decade at Mammoth—and it's only November 10.
The mountain should be open top-to-bottom this weekend, but it may take some time for crews to safely open everything given the historic amount of snow and also the outlook, which is calling for yet more substantial November dumpings.
