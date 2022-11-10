© Mammoth Mountain/Andrew Miller



A major winter storm is currently barreling its way across the American mountain west dropping snow from the PNW down to Northern Arizona.The bulk of the storm, at the time of writing this article, is dumping snow throughout Utah, Idaho, western Montana, and western Wyoming.The storm will continue to move east over the next day depositing leftovers in Colorado.Let's take a look at the snow totals as reported by ski resorts across the west thus far to see if we can crown an unofficial winner of the storm.Winter is here!*Resorts listed by state in alphabetical order. Snow totals pulled from each resort's website on 11/9/22.*Please note that some resorts are not actively reporting snow/conditions because they have not open for the season, yet. The storm has not hit Colorado at the time of writing.*Snow totals will be updated as information is made available.China Peak:Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort:Mammoth Mountain:Mt. Shasta Ski Park: 22+"Palisades Tahoe: 18″Bogus Basin: 5″Brundage: 9″Sun Valley: 8″Tamarack: 6″Mt. Rose- Ski Tahoe: 9-15″Mt. Bachelor: 17″Timberline Lodge: 16″Alta Ski Area: 22″Brighton: 12″Deer Valley: 21″Park City: 18″Snowbird: 24″Snowbasin: 12″Solitude: 22″Crystal Mountain: 12″Summit at Snoqualmie: 9-16″Grand Targhee: 18″Jackson Hole: 10-16″Snow King: 9″Stay tuned here at Unofficial Networks for all news relating to the Winter '22-'23 skiing/snowboarding season. We've got you covered!