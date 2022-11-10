mmmmmmmmmm
© Mammoth Mountain/Andrew Miller
Mammoth Mountain
A major winter storm is currently barreling its way across the American mountain west dropping snow from the PNW down to Northern Arizona.

The bulk of the storm, at the time of writing this article, is dumping snow throughout Utah, Idaho, western Montana, and western Wyoming. The Sierras are the big winners racking up storm totals upwards of 60″.

The storm will continue to move east over the next day depositing leftovers in Colorado.

Let's take a look at the snow totals as reported by ski resorts across the west thus far to see if we can crown an unofficial winner of the storm.

Winter is here!


*Resorts listed by state in alphabetical order. Snow totals pulled from each resort's website on 11/9/22.

*Please note that some resorts are not actively reporting snow/conditions because they have not open for the season, yet. The storm has not hit Colorado at the time of writing.

*Snow totals will be updated as information is made available.

California

China Peak: 40-46″

Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort: 44″

Mammoth Mountain: 49-70″

Mt. Shasta Ski Park: 22+"

Palisades Tahoe: 18″

Idaho

Bogus Basin: 5″

Brundage: 9″

Sun Valley: 8″

Tamarack: 6″

Nevada

Mt. Rose- Ski Tahoe: 9-15″

Oregon

Mt. Bachelor: 17″

Timberline Lodge: 16″

Utah

Alta Ski Area: 22″

Brighton: 12″

Deer Valley: 21″

Park City: 18″

Snowbird: 24″

Snowbasin: 12″

Solitude: 22″

Washington

Crystal Mountain: 12″

Summit at Snoqualmie: 9-16″

Wyoming

Grand Targhee: 18″

Jackson Hole: 10-16″

Snow King: 9″

Stay tuned here at Unofficial Networks for all news relating to the Winter '22-'23 skiing/snowboarding season. We've got you covered!