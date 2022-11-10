© AFP / Nicolas Asfouri



the average victim was six years old. The youngest was just a year old, while the oldest was 15.

"There is absolutely no evidence that there was a deliberate targeting of civilians or children by the British military, and these tragedies must be marked down as a consequence of poor targeting, over-use of heavy weaponry or fighting in populated areas,"

the charity said, adding that the authorities did not provide enough details about the circumstances of each death.

"If we only include claims involving child fatalities, 36 deaths from 27 incidents, the average payout per victim is £1,656 ($1,891)," the charity said.

, the charity Action on Armed Violence (AAOV) reported on Tuesday, citing data obtained through freedom-of-information requests.This number is four times more than previously acknowledged by the UK Ministry of Defence.the group said. Previously, only 16 child deaths had been confirmed, whereas, the AAOV added.In 27 cases where the age was stated,The cases include children killed in airstrikes and firefights, as well as shot near checkpoints.According to the AAOV,