People outside the ruins of collapsed houses in the district of Doti after an earthquake struck Nepal on November 9, 2022.
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit western Nepal on Wednesday morning local time, killing at least six people, according to local officials.

The epicenter of the quake was in Seti Zone, at a depth of 15.7 kilometers (9.7 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It was 21 kilometers east of Dipayal, a municipality of Nepal's far western Doti district, the USGS said.

At least six people have died and five are injured in the Purbichauki rural municipality of Doti district, police deputy superintendent Bhola Bhatta told CNN.

Three houses were completely destroyed in the earthquake, he said, adding that a search and rescue operation was underway.

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba expressed condolences Wednesday on Twitter to the families of those killed.



"I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims in the relief and rescue (efforts) in the affected areas," he wrote.

Tremors were felt as far as the Indian capital New Delhi, and lasted for about 10 seconds.

Authorities are not expecting large numbers of casualties as the earthquake's epicenter appeared to be in the sparsely populated area around Khaptad National Park, Bhatta said.

In 2015, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and flattening homes and buildings.

The landlocked country is where the tectonic plates of India and Eurasia collide, creating the Himalayas and the Tibetan plateau, and making Nepal vulnerable to earthquakes.